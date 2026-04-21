WATCH: Ford CEO Jim Farley Speaks Out On Why He Still Drives A Chinese Car Rather Than A Ford

As inappropriate as it may sound, Ford's CEO dailys a car from another brand. He has been driving a Xiaomi SU7 since 2024, when he visited China along with his engineers and returned to the United States with the electric sports car. "We flew one from Shanghai to Chicago, and I’ve been driving it for six months now, and I don’t want to give it up," Farley said back in late 2024. Fast forward to 2026, and he still dailys the SU7. Back then, he labeled the Chinese auto industry as an “existential threat.” It surely is if it convinced the CEO of an American auto giant to drive a Chinese car.









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