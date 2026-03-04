WATCH: Ford GT Mk IV Becomes The Fastest ICE Car Ever To Lap The Nurburgring

We were all waiting for Ford to announce how the Mustang GTD that it took to Nurburgring last week shattered the record held by the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X, but we were all looking in the wrong direction. Ford did build the fastest American car to hit the Green Hell, but it wasn't the GTD. It turns out that it is the track-only Ford GT Mk IV the fastest American car at the Nurburgring. In fact, it has just become the fastest car, period, because it has even surpassed the street-legal Mercedes-AMG One, with its Formula One-derived powertrain and Maro Engel behind the wheel. Back in September 2024, the first-ever Mercedes hypercar took 6 minutes and 29.090 seconds to lap the 'Ring.













Read Article