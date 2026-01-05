WATCH: Ford Rolls Out Employee Pricing Under "American Value. For American Values" Campaign

A little over one year ago, Ford rolled out a special "employee pricing" incentive on a wide array of models, just as tariffs were being implemented on imported automobiles, parts, and raw materials. That program turned out to be a tremendous success for The Blue Oval, increasing foot traffic at dealerships, turning inventory, and boosting sales in a major way. It followed that with a new ad campaign dubbed "Ready Set Ford" last September, but now, Ford is changing things up once again. For starters, Ford has debuted a new ad campaign called "American Value. For American Values." Introduced as America turns 250 years old, this new campaign is designed as Ford's way of "sticking up for the people who keep this nation moving," according to Andrew Frick, president of Ford Blue and Model e. "We show that value every day by employing more American hourly workers and assembling more vehicles here than any other automaker. We are deeply invested in the American worker and the neighborhoods where we live - a mission shared by our more than 2,800 dealers, who do so much for the local communities in which they operate."











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