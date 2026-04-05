WATCH: Forget Floating SUVs, This Chinese Automaker Just Crossed A Lake In One

A couple of summers back, BYD’s YangWang division broke the internet by floating its U8 SUV across a body of water as if it were a pleasure craft. Now, fellow Chinese brand Jetour has shown that its new G700 can do just the same, and arguably in even more impressive fashion.

Jetour, one of the newer offshoots from Chery, did not stop at making the G700 buoyant. The amphibious version, sensibly named the Ark Edition, runs a modified powertrain that turns the SUV into something closer to a boat than a barge with delusions.