WATCH: Genesis GV90 Interior Revealed And It Is Something To Behold

The GV90 looks like something high-ranking government officials or celebrities ride in. Genesis set out to redefine luxury with the GV90, and the interior proves it. Here’s our first look.

Remember the Neolun Concept, the full-size electric SUV Genesis revealed at the NY Auto Show two years ago? Genesis is finally preparing to introduce its new flagship EV later this year, and from the first look, it appears to be almost identical to the concept.



The concept is the brand’s “ultra-luxe vision of luxury SUVs,” according to Genesis. Inspired by Korean architecture, the stunning SUV features a reductive design with no unnecessary details.





