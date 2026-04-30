WATCH: Honda Driver Thinks He Owns The Road And Mows Down Cyclists To Prove It

Road rage is just objectively one of the dumbest activities one can engage in. Often, though, the result is little more than a spike in blood pressure and perhaps a damaged ego. In this case, it led the driver of a Honda Pilot to jail, facing several serious charges. It also made the cyclists he was allegedly angry at look nearly as reckless in the process. According to WSBTV, authorities in Cherokee County, Georgia, say 72-year-old Jerry Ross of Woodstock pulled up behind a group of 10 cyclists on Sugar Pike Road, laid on the horn, then aggressively passed them in his Honda Pilot despite having an empty oncoming lane to use. Instead of giving them the legally required room, deputies say he struck two riders and then fled the scene.



Motorist decides to MC his way through cyclists

by u/TapirDrawnChariot in ImTheMainCharacter







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