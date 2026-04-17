WATCH: Idiot Rents A Porsche 911 GT3 RS - Hours Later It Flies Off A Cliff In Malibu

Agent009 submitted on 4/17/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:15:17 AM

Views : 546 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

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An eyewitness revealed that he was shocked to see a Porsche 911 GT3 RS go off Saddle Peak Road at 70 mph, saying he had seen something like that only in the movies. He emphasized that the occupants of the sports car were lucky to have survived the crash.
 
The horrific incident was reported by MotorBiscuit on Wednesday, after the Porsche rolled down for about 100 feet before coming to rest near an under-construction driveway in Malibu, California.
 
The visuals highlighted the severity of the crash, given the height and distance between Saddle Peak Road and where the GT3 RS finally came to a stop. The damaged roof hints at a potential rollover before the car was back on all four wheels.


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WATCH: Idiot Rents A Porsche 911 GT3 RS - Hours Later It Flies Off A Cliff In Malibu

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