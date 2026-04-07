WATCH: Jaguar GT Claims To Rival Bentley But The Interior Says Something Else

Jaguar’s controversial EV is edging closer to a September reveal, and while its exterior remains concealed under camouflage, the company has now offered a first look inside. It marks a clear departure from anything the brand has produced before. As expected, the cabin design doesn’t follow familiar Jaguar themes.

As development enters its final phase, Jaguar recently invited a small group of journalists and social creators to get behind the wheel of the EV, currently referred to as the GT, though the final name has yet to be confiremd. The exterior is expected to closely mirror the divisive Type 00 Concept, though the production car has evolved from a two-door coupe into a four-door sedan.









