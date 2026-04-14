WATCH: Jay Leno Takes A Supercharged Manual Transmission Cadillac CT5-V Out For A Spin

Yeah, they don’t make them like they used to. They don't make them manual anymore. The 2026 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the last remaining sedan with a V8 under the hood, hooked to a manual transmission in a rear-wheel drive setup, but its days are numbered. Jay Leno takes one for a spin, but this one comes with some extra oomph. Plenty of it, actually.

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the definition of fun: it has a V8, three pedals, over 660 horsepower, and a soundtrack to match. It is the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 roaring all its drama from under the hood through its quad exhaust.

When stock, the V8 pumped out 668 horsepower (677 metric horsepower) and 659 pound-feet (893 Newton meters) of torque. Those make the manual Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing rocket from zero to hero (0 to 60 mph or 0 to 97 kph) in just 3.6 seconds, run the quarter mile in 11.4 seconds with a trap speed of 127.3 mph (204.8 kph), and max out at 200 mph (322 kph).









