WATCH: JoJo Siwa Goes Psychedelic With Her New Lamborghini Urus

JoJo Siwa is the kind who has to have color everywhere, including on her favorite cars. In fact, where this young multi-hyphenate artist is concerned, her cars are an exact mirror of herself, because she often chooses for them custom wraps made up of photo collages of herself.

This isn't the most subtle or the smartest form of advertising, but it must be very efficient if JoJo is keeping at it. With a new single out now (Karma) and a new album on the way and, from what we've seen, a sort of image rebrand, JoJo is again stepping up her wrap game.