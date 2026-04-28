WATCH: Man Builds 3D Printed Half Scale GR Yaris Rally1 Car - Toyota Flies It To Monte Carlo To Show It Off

Most garage projects end with a half-finished engine on a stand and a marriage on the rocks. This one ended in Monte Carlo. While the rest of us settle for diecast scale models or hobby-grade RC cars, one Australian DIYer spent 13 months constructing a half-scale Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 he could climb into and drive. The result is a single-seat WRC tribute act, scaled to fifty percent and entirely functional. The man responsible is Justin White, who documented the build on his YouTube channel, Garage Avenger. Gazoo Racing took notice and rhey flew White and his creation to the season opener in Monte Carlo earlier this year, which is not a thing that typically happens to people who build things in their sheds.













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