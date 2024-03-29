WATCH: Man Hammers His BMW M4 Out Of Tomb Built Around It By His Apartment Building

A dispute between the resident and the apartment building administration took a very wrong turn. In the morning, the owner of a BMW had to hammer his car out of the wall built around it overnight by the administration that he had been having a long-term feud with.
 
Living in apartment blocks is tricky. Someone always plays loud music when they're supposed to keep quiet, someone else makes fried fish, and the smell goes everywhere around, or some driver parks in the wrong spot that another one pays for. And things sometimes go way too far. But being a resident and fighting with the administration of the building is a whole different kind of battle.


