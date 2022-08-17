WATCH: McLaren 765LT Takes It All The Way To Over 200 MPH

With immense levels of power, very little weight, and advanced aerodynamics, the McLaren 765LT is one of the most potent supercars currently on sale.

Driving the car is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that McLaren says is good for 755 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. However, numerous dyno runs have revealed that it has more power than McLaren claims, likely over 800 hp. Mated to the engine is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sending power through the rear wheels.

Eager to see just how quick the British supercar is in a straight line, AutoTopNL recently jumped behind the driver’s seat of one example and headed for the German Autobahn.

 


