WATCH: New Ram Rumble Bee Performance Truck To Bow In July

The truck scene today is dominated by lifted rigs built for boulder crawling and Baja blasts, but it wasn’t always that way. In the early 2000s, street trucks like the Dodge Ram 1500 Rumble Bee and the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning (no, not the EV) ruled the scene. But as pickups ballooned in size and weight, the tires, brakes, and suspension tech of the era struggled to keep up with sports-car levels of speed. Ford responded by rewriting the formula with the off-road-focused Ford F-150 SVT Raptor in 2010, and the industry followed. Now the pendulum is swinging back. Ford has already reignited the street-truck movement with machines like the Maverick Lobo and F-150 Lobo. And Ram, buoyed by the return of SRT, looks ready to crank things up to 11 with what appears to be a modern 1500 Rumble Bee.

















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