WATCH: New Saudi F1 Track To Feature A 20 Story Drop In Elevation

Saudi Arabia has just revealed the design of its upcoming racetrack, Qiddiya Speed Park Track, that is expected to join the Formula One calendar in 2027. Located next to an amusement park near the country’s capital city, Riyadh, the venue boasts several surreal details. The most impressive is likely turn one. Called “The Blade,” it rises 20 stories over the ground, and under it a concert venue will entertain visitors while cars aren’t racing. And drivers won’t be the only ones going fast, as the Six Flags amusement park that’s next to the track will host the Falcon’s Flight, the world’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster.



Rising 20 storeys above ground level, discover a unique elevated corner unlike anywhere else in the world ??????? #QiddiyaCity #PlayLife pic.twitter.com/dX4PqLqsGD — Qiddiya (@qiddiya_en) March 5, 2024









