WATCH: Oakland Speeding Cameras Turn A Profit In Just 40 Days - DOT Sees Dollar Signs

Forty days is all it took to turn a traffic-calming measure into a revenue engine. New speed cameras scattered across Oakland have started fining drivers, and the early numbers are eye-watering: thousands ticketed, millions implied. If you drive in Oakland, watch your speedometer.

The rollout began in January, when 35 automated cameras went live across 18 locations. For the first stretch, between January 15 and March 14, they handed out warnings only. After that the gloves came off, and second-time offenders started getting actual fines.









