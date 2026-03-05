WATCH! PCM: PRETTY COOL MARKETING. Check Out This Fun Display Roaming Miami F1 Week.

During the high-octane energy of Formula 1 weekend in Miami, spectators were treated to an unexpected spectacle on the streets. A sleek, angular vehicle with a bold stainless-steel exoskeleton was seen effortlessly towing a compact, driverless pod through the vibrant cityscape. The unusual pair cruised near the Miami International Autodrome, drawing crowds of enthusiasts and curious onlookers who snapped photos as the duo navigated traffic amid the race weekend buzz.



The towing setup highlighted impressive capability, with the lead vehicle handling the load smoothly while maintaining a striking, otherworldly presence that stood out against the backdrop of luxury supercars and bustling streets.



The vehicles in question are Tesla’s Cybertruck and the newly unveiled Cybercab. The Cybertruck, known for its ultra-hard stainless steel body and innovative design, demonstrated its towing prowess by pulling the Cybercab—a purpose-built, two-seater autonomous robotaxi. This sighting comes as Tesla continues to push boundaries in both personal and shared mobility, blending advanced electric powertrains with full self-driving technology. The Cybercab, designed without a steering wheel or pedals, represents the company’s vision for a future of efficient, app-summoned robotaxis that could transform urban transportation.



The moment quickly went viral on social media, sparking discussions about real-world testing and the integration of these futuristic machines into everyday environments. Observers noted how the pair embodied Tesla’s blend of rugged utility and cutting-edge autonomy, especially fitting against the glamorous setting of F1 Miami.



As excitement builds around autonomous vehicle deployments, this Cybertruck-Cybercab duo serves as a tangible glimpse into an electric, driverless future that’s rapidly approaching. Whether on racetrack weekends or city streets, these vehicles continue to capture imaginations worldwide.









? Cybertruck spotted towing Cybercab around Miami during F1 week.



Credit to IG desithedesigner pic.twitter.com/R4xxk9Yqyq — Zack (@BLKMDL3) May 3, 2026



