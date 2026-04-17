WATCH: Porsche Tells Ford "Not So Fast" - Steals Nürburgring Track Record By Seven Seconds

Porsche has a habit of doing more with less - specifically when it comes to the 911 GT3 and GT3 RS. These two track-ready sports cars borrow real motorsport learnings and consistently prove that ~500 horsepower is the sweet spot for on-track performance. Now, the Germans have done it again, and Porsche and Manthey Racing have taken a 992.1 GT3 RS around the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife seven seconds quicker than the Mustang GTD, despite a 300 hp deficit.

The Mathey Racing team hasn't just beaten Ford, but the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X too, by four seconds.

With Jörg Bergmeister behind the wheel, the 911 GT3 RS Manthey Kit - which, as a reminder, is still based on the pre-facelift 911 GT3 RS - lapped the Green Hell's 12.9-mile lap in 6:45.389. That's four seconds quicker than the non-Manthey version of the GT3 RS, which achieved a 6:49.328 lap time (also with Bergmeister at the helm) in 2022.







