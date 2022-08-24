WATCH: Puerto Rican Nissan Z Never Makes It to The Customer

It hasn't taken long for one of Nissan's latest and greatest sports cars to meet its demise. A brand new 2023 Nissan Z has crashed in Puerto Rico, and yes, there's a video of the aftermath. The coupe, painted in oh-so-sweet Rosewood Metallic, allegedly got into a fight with a Ram 2500. The clip posted over the weekend shows it in a sorry state with at least one airbag deployed. A source familiar with the incident tells me it took place at a dealership in the northern part of the island. An employee was reportedly bringing the vehicle out to its new owner when he gave it a bit too much throttle and, well, you can see the result below. The wet conditions probably played a part, too.



