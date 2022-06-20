WATCH: Rapper Lil Baby's Custom Brabus G-Wagen Takes Best SUV In Regional Car Show

Rapper Lil Baby has a close partnership with the Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International car dealership, which allows him to turn to it whenever he needs some bespoke models. And he always gets what he wants.



A big part of the cars you find in his garage are courtesy of the dealership that takes great pride in the results. Because of that, Road Show International usually takes some of his rides to several car shows, including Rick Ross Car and Bike Show and now the Certified Summer Car Show, held by Whips by Wade.



Among the “In a Minute” rapper’s rides at the latest car show event held on June 18, 2022, were his custom, blue Brabus G-Wagen, his red Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Jeep Trackhawk RS Edition.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by GaToyzMedia(Dozier) (@gatoyzmedia_)



