WATCH! SCRATCH THIS! Brooklyn Man Carves NAZI Symbol Into JEWISH Owners Cybertruck! WHY Has The Left Become ANTI-SEMITIC?



In a shocking display of unhinged behavior, a deranged father in Brooklyn took his anti-Elon Musk sentiments to an extreme level by vandalizing a Cybertruck with a swastika. The incident, which unfolded in broad daylight on Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights, was witnessed by reporters from The Post. The perpetrator, described as a left-leaning fanatic, apparently became so enraged by the sight of the $80,000 electric Tesla truck that he felt compelled to act. Ignoring the presence of two car seats in his Subaru, he double-parked and stormed out to deface the vehicle with a symbol of hate.



The Cybertruck’s owner, Avi Ben Hamo, a Jewish man, was left stunned by the brazen attack. The swastika, a chilling emblem tied to the horrors of the Holocaust, made the act not just a petty crime but a deeply personal and antisemitic assault. This incident highlights the bizarre intersection of ideological obsession and real-world aggression, with Elon Musk’s innovative creation serving as a lightning rod for the unhinged. It’s a stark reminder of how irrational hatred can spill over into public acts of vandalism, leaving victims like Ben Hamo to grapple with the aftermath of such unprovoked hostility.









NEW: Leftist arrested after drawing a swastika on a Cybertruck belonging to a Jewish man in NYC.



The man saw the Cybertruck, got out of his Subaru & then drew the swastika.



He fled the scene without his car & came back an hour later where police were waiting.



He fled the scene without his car & came back an hour later where police were waiting.



