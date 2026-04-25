WATCH! STICKEY SITUATION! This New Police Tech Is RIGHT ON TARGET!

In a move that echoes the gadget-filled chases of classic Batman episodes, Suffolk County Sheriff's deputies on Long Island are now armed with futuristic technology aimed at making roads safer. The StarChase system, recently piloted by the department's DWI enforcement unit, allows officers to fire GPS-enabled darts at fleeing vehicles, tracking suspects in real time without engaging in dangerous high-speed pursuits.



The system mounts on patrol cars at a cost of approximately $9,000 per vehicle. Deputies can deploy the GPS projectile from inside or outside the vehicle, even via remote. The dart adheres firmly to the target car's rear, transmitting live data on location, speed, and direction—functioning like a "virtual helicopter" for dispatchers and officers.



Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. highlighted the safety benefits: “With our DWI team equipped with the StarChase GPS technology, it will help them apprehend subjects during high-risk events by safely giving our officers access to their real-time location, speed and direction.” The technology has already proven effective, leading to the tracking and arrest of a drunk driver who refused to pull over shortly after the pilot launch in late March 2026.



High-speed chases pose significant risks to officers, suspects, and bystanders. StarChase addresses this by enabling a more measured response—officers can monitor the vehicle until it stops, then move in for an arrest. Officials report an 85% success rate in various scenarios, including impaired driving, stolen vehicles, and other crimes. The darts are difficult to remove, enhancing reliability.



This marks Suffolk County as the first agency in the county to adopt the tool, joining earlier users like Old Westbury police and NYPD units. As warmer months bring increased impaired driving, the system is expected to see heavy use. Proponents view it as a game-changer for public safety, though privacy advocates may raise questions about expanded tracking capabilities.



By prioritizing technology over risky pursuits, Long Island law enforcement is embracing innovation to protect communities while pursuing justice more safely.











?? Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are using a new technology called StarChase that allows them to shoot a GPS tracking device onto the vehicles of suspects.



It’s a tool that can help cops avoid risky pursuits as they track suspects in stolen vehicles, or those believed… pic.twitter.com/XRSgaWonRq — 1010 WINS on 92.3 FM (@1010WINS) April 23, 2026



