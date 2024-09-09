WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Shows Off The First Ever Widebody Cybertruck

Shaquille O'Neal likes his trucks to be huge, head-turning, and unique. That is exactly why he is bragging about the world's first widebody Tesla Cybertruck right now. His widebody pickup truck, the first of its kind, checks all the right boxes. Last month, we watched Shaquille O'Neal calling a dealership manager and asking him for a new Cybertruck. He had one in Las Vegas that he missed dearly. But he did not want that shipped to Atlanta, Georgia. So, he made a phone call and asked for another one. Shaq got the idea of buying one when he first saw LeBron James could easily fit inside. And he did not want just any Cybertruck out there. He had some special requests, too. The car had to be black on black, riding on black wheels. His friend on the other end of the line proposed 26-inch wheels, and Shaq agreed. "Don't call me until it's done!" the basketball legend told him.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Effortless Motors (@effortless_motors)









Read Article