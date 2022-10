A Ford Mustang has been left badly damaged following a crash during a street takeover in the U.S. but surprisingly, it wasn’t the fault of the pony car’s driver.

YouTube Shorts video captured the moment of the crash. It initially shows a dark grey Mustang powersliding in the middle of an intersection as part of the street takeover. Moments later, a silver C5-generation Chevrolet Corvette comes into view and drifts directly into the front of the Mustang.