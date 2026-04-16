WATCH: Take A Ride With The Ford GT MK IV To A New Nürburgring Track Record

Ford is rightfully proud of the incredible time that the Ford GT Mk IV just set in Germany at the Nürburgring. The company knows that a time like that is about more than just the car and even more than just the driver. It's all about the team that helped get the car there and then get it ready for the lap. From fuel to lug nuts to the finished car, it takes a tremendous amount of work. So Ford recorded it, and now we get a look behind the scenes. The new Ford video is called Where Legends Run, and it starts, like most track days, way too early in the morning. The sun was still below the horizon when the team started unloading the car from the hauler that brought it there.











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