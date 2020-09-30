WATCH: Tesla Model 3 Performance Comes Dangerously Close To Eclipsing Porsche Taycan Turbo S Performance

While the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and the Tesla Model 3 Performance are very different vehicles, both electric sedans are capable of handling the demands of track driving.

The Turbo S far exceeds the Model 3 Performance in terms of price, however, with the German-made super-sedan starting at a price roughly equal to three Model 3 Performance units. 

The wide gap between the Model 3 and the Taycan Turbo S’ price encouraged racing enthusiast and EV owner Rex Raikkonen to see just how far he could push his Tesla on the track. Going into the 2020 SCCA Time Trial Nationals, Raikkonen tried to see if his Model 3 Performance could catch the lap set by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S at the National Corvette Museum (NCM) track.
 



User Comments

supermoto

Far behind official lap times of BEV cars. It's 10 seconds slower than a ZR-1. In the racing world, that's enough time to eat lunch and poo it out.

ctsang

can porsche fans handle the truth?

USNA1999

Well, the truth is that it didn't beat the time. Anyone can produce a car specifically to lap a race track faster than anyone else.

USNA1999

The 0 to 60 times and lap times between EVs will ultimately become negligible.
You will be able to buy a $25K EV that will be as fast a $150K EV due to the technology.

