WATCH: Tesla Semi Proves Bill Gates Wrong With 500 Mile Trip

Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago.

When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in 2017, it changed the paradigm for what an electric truck could be: a battery-electric class 8 long-haul truck.

However, not everyone was convinced.

In 2020, three years after the prototype was originally unveiled, and around the time Tesla first said the vehicle would come to production, Bill Gates made some comments that threw cold water on the Tesla Semi project.







