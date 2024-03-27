WATCH: Tesla's 12.3 Full Self-Driving Mode Is More Human Than Ever - But Is That A Good Thing?

Tesla's latest 12.3 version of full self-driving is reportedly improved to a point that it almost seems like a Tesla worker is remotely driving the car, according to this YouTube video. It's not all positive though, so allow us to explain. Previous versions of Tesla's full self-driving were often criticized for being overly cautious, especially in situations where the vehicle had to turn in front of oncoming traffic. Oftentimes the Tesla would wait, and wait and wait for what seemed like an eternity.









Read Article