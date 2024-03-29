WATCH: Tesla's Road To The $25,000 EV May Leave The Auto Worker Behind

Agent009 submitted on 3/29/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:57:41 AM

Views : 376 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.arcamax.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla Inc. has a plan to fend off cheaper competition from China with a $25,000 electric car. But first it has to overhaul a 100-year-old manufacturing process pioneered by Henry Ford.
 
The company is moving to what it calls an “unboxed” approach, which is more like building Legos than a traditional production line. Instead of a large, rectangular car moving along a linear conveyer belt, parts are assembled simultaneously in dedicated areas and then all put together at the end. Tesla says the change could reduce manufacturing footprints by more than 40%, allowing the carmaker to build future plants far faster and at less expense.


 


 


Read Article


WATCH: Tesla's Road To The $25,000 EV May Leave The Auto Worker Behind

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)