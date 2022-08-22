WATCH: The Future Of Bentley Design Is Here Right Now

In the past couple of weeks, Bentley has done a stellar job teasing their new ultra-limited, fully customizable, coach-built grand tourer. Their work has paid off as the car gathered immense hype arount it, and now it's finally here.



We already knew that the company wanted the Batur to spearhead their new design language, which would be used for a foray into the EV market. What we did not know was just how gorgeous it was going to end up looking.



This striking vehicle is the work of Mulliner, Bentley’s bespoke coachbuilding division responsible for tremendous works such as the Bacalar or the Bentayga Mulliner EWB Gallery. They always pay unbelievable attention to detail, and this is apparent all over their latest release.







Read Article