WATCH: The Koenigsegg Gemera Is The World's First 4 Seat Hypercar

The Koenigsegg Gemera already occupies an unusual spot in the supercar world. For starters, it's exactly as unusual and characterful as the Swedish company's other offerings, including the dihedral doors and minimalist exterior design. But it's also Koenigsegg's first plug-in hybrid, its first car with all-wheel drive, and its first four-seater (as well as one of very few mid-engined four-seaters in history). But just in case you're concerned the Gemera is merely a spacious grand tourer – i.e., the supercar definition of a grocery getter – Koenigsegg will now offer the F10 aerodynamics package to give it even better performance.



