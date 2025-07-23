WATCH! There's No Doubt, Sydney Sweeney Has GREAT JEANS! And The CAR Isn't So Bad Either!

American Eagle’s Fall 2025 ad campaign, “Sydney Sweeney’s Got Great Jeans,” is here to make denim fun again, and it’s a total riot! Starring the Euphoria queen herself, Sydney Sweeney, this campaign is less about pants and more about pure chaos—think Sydney juggling coffee, a skateboard, and a puppy while rocking AE’s stretchiest jeans. “I tripped in these jeans, and they still look hot,” Sydney quips in one ad, winking at the camera like she’s in on the joke.



With over 200 denim styles, from mom jeans to low-rise flares that scream Y2K, AE’s banking on Sydney’s charm to lure Gen Z away from their beloved leggings. The ads are absurdly cute: Sydney’s caught in a denim tornado, only to emerge in a perfect fit, while her dog Sully photobombs with a tiny denim jacket. The tagline? “Great jeans, greater genes!” Groan-worthy, but we love it.



The campaign’s got flair—think AR Snapchat filters where you can “try on” Sydney’s fave pair and a Vegas Sphere stunt that screams, “BUY JEANS!” Plus, the “Sydney Jean” donates all profits to Crisis Text Line, proving style can do good. Sydney says, “These jeans hug you like a rom-com bestie.” So, ditch the sweatpants, grab some AE denim, and join Sydney in proving jeans are the real MVP of fall fashion!















