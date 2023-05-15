WATCH: Toyota Prius Vs Tesla Model 3 - Which Is The Better Choice?

If you're thinking it would be strange to cross-shop the Toyota Prius against the Tesla Model 3, consider this. More new EV owners come from Toyota than any other brand. Toyota hasn't had a fully electric car in its lineup until recently, and the bZ4x crossover isn't exactly selling like hotcakes. The redesigned Prius is nicer to look at and a better overall performer than the outgoing model, but it's also expensive and less practical. The Toyota Prius is a legend when it comes to hybrids, and Toyota has been a clear leader in hybrid technology for years. We don't cover the Prius at InsideEVs because it doesn't have a plug. We do cover the Prius Prime, and, of course, the bZ4x, but those are different stories for a different day.



