WATCH: Toyota Prius Vs Tesla Model 3 - Which Is The Better Choice?

Agent009 submitted on 5/15/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:30:31 AM

Views : 1,298 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you're thinking it would be strange to cross-shop the Toyota Prius against the Tesla Model 3, consider this. More new EV owners come from Toyota than any other brand. Toyota hasn't had a fully electric car in its lineup until recently, and the bZ4x crossover isn't exactly selling like hotcakes. The redesigned Prius is nicer to look at and a better overall performer than the outgoing model, but it's also expensive and less practical.
 
The Toyota Prius is a legend when it comes to hybrids, and Toyota has been a clear leader in hybrid technology for years. We don't cover the Prius at InsideEVs because it doesn't have a plug. We do cover the Prius Prime, and, of course, the bZ4x, but those are different stories for a different day.
 


Read Article


WATCH: Toyota Prius Vs Tesla Model 3 - Which Is The Better Choice?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)