WATCH: Toyota's 2026 Land Cruiser Barely Scores A Marginal Overall Crash Rating

A distinct breed of Land Cruiser from the full-size model and the Hilux-derived FJ, the 2025 series isn't a particularly safe vehicle for rear occupants in the moderate overlap crash test. Although it performed exceptionally well in the side impact test and small overlap frontal tests, the Land Cruiser was deemed "marginal" in this crash scenario. The multi-angle video from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety indicates high abdominal injury risk caused by the lap belt riding up above the pelvis. The nonprofit organization alternatively calls this phenomenon submarining. Furthermore, a moderate risk of head, neck, and chest injuries also needs mentioning.













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