WATCH: Twin Turbo Porsche 911 GT3 Takes On A Helicopter In A Crazy Drag Race

Agent009 submitted on 4/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:06 AM

Views : 152 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Remember that saying "The Sky is the Limit?" Well, one Porsche learned the literal meaning of that phrase after it challenged a helicopter to a drag race. But not just any Porsche—the world's first GT3 RS with a twin-turbo upgrade.
   
The event took place on a private runway, a controlled environment to test the performance boundaries between high-end automotive engineering and light aviation. The matchup pitted the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter against a heavily modified 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS.





 


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WATCH: Twin Turbo Porsche 911 GT3 Takes On A Helicopter In A Crazy Drag Race

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