WATCH: Twin Turbo Porsche 911 GT3 Takes On A Helicopter In A Crazy Drag Race

Remember that saying "The Sky is the Limit?" Well, one Porsche learned the literal meaning of that phrase after it challenged a helicopter to a drag race. But not just any Porsche—the world's first GT3 RS with a twin-turbo upgrade.

The event took place on a private runway, a controlled environment to test the performance boundaries between high-end automotive engineering and light aviation. The matchup pitted the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter against a heavily modified 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS.









