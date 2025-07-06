WATCH! WAGON WARS! 2025 BMW M5 TOURING OR SLIGHTLY USED AUDI RS6 AVANT?

The high-performance wagon segment is ablaze as the 2025 BMW M5 Touring squares off against the Audi RS6 Avant, a fan favorite. Both deliver supercar speed with family-friendly utility, but choosing between a new M5 Touring and a slightly used RS6 Avant demands a close look at power, tech, style, and value.



Priced at $122,675, the 2025 BMW M5 Touring debuts in the U.S. with a plug-in hybrid system pairing a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor for 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. It offers a 25-mile electric range for quiet commutes, though its 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds lags slightly due to a hefty 5,530-pound curb weight—600 pounds heavier than the RS6. Rear-wheel steering and adaptive suspension sharpen handling, while the cabin dazzles with a curved display (12.3-inch cluster, 14.9-inch infotainment), an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and 57.6 cubic feet of cargo space with seats folded. Its bold styling, with flared arches and a prominent spoiler, screams performance, but the hybrid’s complexity and weight may not suit driving purists.



A slightly used 2023-2024 Audi RS6 Avant, priced around $100,000-$110,000, offers a strong counterpunch. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 churns out 621 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, hitting 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds (or 3.1 in the GT trim). At 4,982 pounds, it feels lighter and more agile, especially with optional carbon-ceramic brakes and a torque-vectoring differential. The RS6’s aggressive design—wide stance, massive grille, sleek roofline—radiates menace. Its interior blends leather, Alcantara, and dual touchscreens for a sporty yet refined feel, with 59.3 cubic feet of cargo space. The quattro all-wheel-drive system ensures grip, but fuel economy (14 mpg city/21 mpg highway) trails the M5’s hybrid efficiency, and its tech feels a touch dated.



The RS6 Avant saves money and delivers raw, engaging performance with a lighter chassis and proven reliability. The M5 Touring offers unmatched power, hybrid versatility, and cutting-edge tech for those seeking innovation. Which wagon wins your heart? Would you splurge on the futuristic BMW M5 Touring or snag the thrilling, value-packed Audi RS6 Avant? Let us know your pick!













