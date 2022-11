When scientists around the world perform crash tests on vehicles, and you see them compress and break, they’re usually going much slower than you think. The IIHS, for instance, does frontal crash tests at 40 mph (64 km/h). So what would happen if you went a whole lot faster? French YouTube channel Vilebrequin (French for crankshaft) decided to find out. They wanted to know what would happen if you ran into a wall on a highway while vastly exceeding the speed limit







Read Article