WATCH: Which Do You Trust Filling Your Car With? - Regular, Mid Grade Or Premium Gas

We had a lot of interest in my recent video about midgrade gas, how few cars need it, and the plan to move everyone to premium instead. Still, many of you seem committed to using midgrade, so we looked into it more and found that it's a bit of a myth, as well as hackable. First the myth: Most refiners don't really make midgrade gas. They make regular and premium and that's what's stocked underground at the gas station. When you squeeze the midgrade handle you get a cocktail of the two fuels, "splash blended" as you pump. Thank the EPA, because it tightened underground storage tank rules in 1988 and again in 2015, causing a lot of service stations to dig up and replace their old gas storage tanks. When they put new ones in they often installed just two and started to blend on the fly.











