WATCH: Woman In Tesla (Wearing Mask) Runs Over Charging Station In Airport Parking And DRAGS The Charging Post Still Connected To The Car And Has NO Idea!

There is NO end to the entertainment on the internet...How do you not know you are driving with a charging post under the front of your car?Sorry @VoltaCharging, might want to send a repair crew out to the Ala Moana shopping center in Honolulu. pic.twitter.com/RvAfO5RRyI— Drive Tesla ???? (@DriveTeslaca) August 9, 2023
