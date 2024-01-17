WATCH: You Can Now Have A Fake Sound For Your Fake Exhaust On A Mustang Mach-E

Fake exhaust noises on EVs are a controversial new frontier of car modification. Companies like Dodge see it as a way to give EVs audible character, though feedback so far hasn't been positive. Still, Borla has tested the waters with its synthetic exhaust for the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the public has had its say.



Borla's "active performance sound system" for the Mach-E consists of an exterior speaker hidden underneath the rear bumper, which is connected to a controller on the interior to change volume and sound profile. Those include a variety of V8s, such as Ford's Coyote and Predator engines, Chevrolet's 6.2-liter small-block, and Dodge's 392 Hemi. From a 2022 preview video shared below, we gathered that it'd sound like the real thing. Now that it's out, we also have impressions from customers, and an idea of who this setup is actually for.











