WATCH: You Know You Have Too Much Money When You Do This To Your Lamborghini Aventador

Those in the know are aware that TheStradman has done some crazy things in his time as an internet personality. Whether it be building a 6x6 Jeep mega tank, buying his dog a truck, or taking supercars onto salt flats, this video certainly takes the cake. So what puts this installment at the top of the list? Firstly, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, he had a Lamborghini Aventador fitted with snow tracks. At first glance, the final result may look tremendous, but keen mechanical sympathists will likely be inconsolable after seeing the modifications. However, this is clearly an experimental vehicle, and those come with inherent setbacks.





