WATCH: YouTuber And Self Proclaimed Expert Scotty Kilmer Loves The Ford Hybrid F150 Powerboost

The mechanic-turned-YouTuber is very well known for not embracing the latest automotive tech. Kilmer has been telling people that they should stick with simpler cars for years. In his opinion, the simpler a vehicle is, the better it will hold up. But now, it looks like he’s warming up to the idea of partial electrification brought to us not by Japanese brands, but by one core American automaker. Still, Kilmer believes that Ford drew inspiration from what Toyota has been successfully doing for what feels like forever. I still remember the Prius ads sneakily inserted in TV shows, such as Weeds. “They’re real quiet and good for sneaking up on [insert derogatory term],” said one character, if I remember their line correctly.













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