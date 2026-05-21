WATCH: YouTubers Say The Chinese Automakers Pay Them Very Well For Glowing Reviews

There’s been a lot of talk about China’s homegrown car brands. We’re slowly getting familiar with the likes of Xiaomi, BYD, and Geely. But should you trust the newcomers the same way you trust Ford, Hyundai, or BMW? These YouTubers suggest that China might do more than just ensure a short and affordable supply chain for its auto industry, and it’s not something good for the consumer.

In a recent discussion on YouTube, Joe Achilles and Peter Greaves, two automotive enthusiasts who often share their takes about the latest cars on various social media platforms, ended up talking about press trips.

Going on paid short vacations around the world to review cars has always been a hot topic of debate among car enthusiasts because most people believe that journalists and content creators are forced or constrained by circumstances to talk positively about the vehicles they are driving.











