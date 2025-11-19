Oh, @Factschaser, bless your heart—and whatever hazy DC fog you've been inhaling. You've spotted more Lexus RZ EVs than refreshed Tesla Model Ys in the nation's capital? Shocking revelation! In a city where federal workers outnumber parking spots, that just means one diplomat's spouse finally traded their gas-guzzling Suburban for something that whispers "quiet luxury" while idling at Whole Foods. But crowning the RZ as "easily the best EV in the world"? Honey, that's not facts; that's fanfic.



Let's roast this delusion like a Cybertruck on autopilot. Sure, the RZ purrs like a sedated kitten—ultra-smooth, refined, quieter than a library during budget cuts. Its interior? A feast of physical knobs and massive screens that make Tesla's minimalist vibe look like a rejected IKEA prototype. And that HUD? Chef's kiss for projecting your superiority complex right onto the windshield. Radar-based self-driving sounds futuristic, but let's be real: it's playing catch-up to Tesla's Full Self-Driving, which has lapped the planet while you're still merging like it's 1999.



But "best in the world"? The RZ's real-world range tops out at 279-330 miles—adorable, but Tesla's Model Y laughs with 320+ miles and charges faster, zipping 162 miles in 15 minutes at a Supercharger. Zero-to-60 in 4 seconds? The Model Y Performance does it in 3.5, without needing a Lexus loaner for "legendary service" because your battery decided to brick on day 1. Oh, and global sales? Model Y is the top-selling car—period—for two years running, while RZ's cumulative units since 2023 barely crack 25,000 worldwide. You're not starting a revolution; you're just the guy at the EV cocktail party nursing a watered-down martini.



Face it: The RZ is a comfy cruiser for those who prioritize butt-in-seat bliss over blistering innovation. Tesla's the rocket ship; Lexus is the luxury lounge chair. Congrats on dumping your Model Y—hope the free car washes make up for the resale value nosedive. But seriously, @Factschaser, what are you smoking? Pass the joint; I need to see more RZs in traffic too.













Have seen more Lexus RZ EVs in DC than “refreshed” Tesla Model Y. Dumped my Model Y for the lovely RZ, easily the best EV in the world — ultra smooth/refined/quiet; 0-60 in 4 sec; superb interior with massive screens and gorgeous physical controls, HUD, radar-based self-driving pic.twitter.com/tPLe1fstOR — Facts Chaser ?? ????‍?? (@Factschaser) November 19, 2025



