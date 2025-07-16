WHICH Auto Company Do Car Dealers DISTRUST The MOST In 2025

In 2025, car dealers across the United States are grappling with a challenging automotive landscape, where trust in manufacturers is critical for success. Among the major players, one company has consistently drawn skepticism from dealers due to a combination of strategic missteps, quality concerns, and strained relationships. While dealers rely on automakers for inventory, support, and brand strength, this particular manufacturer has left many feeling uncertain about its direction and reliability, impacting their confidence in stocking and selling its vehicles.



Stellantis, the parent company of brands like Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, and Dodge, has emerged as the automaker dealers distrust most in 2025. This sentiment stems from a tumultuous period marked by declining sales, inconsistent communication, and perceived neglect of dealer needs. According to industry reports, Stellantis experienced a 10% U.S. sales drop in Q2 2025, a decline that has fueled frustration among dealers who feel the company’s strategies have been reactive rather than proactive. Despite hopes of a rebound under new CEO Antonio Filosa, dealers remain wary, citing past issues like overpriced models, supply chain disruptions, and a lack of competitive electric vehicle offerings as lingering concerns.



Dealers point to specific pain points with Stellantis’ approach. For instance, Jeep and Ram, while showing early signs of recovery, have struggled with outdated designs and quality issues that deter customers in a highly competitive market. Dealers report that Stellantis’ push for electrification has been slow compared to rivals like Ford and Tesla, leaving them with less appealing options to meet growing EV demand. Additionally, communication breakdowns have left dealers feeling unsupported, with some claiming the company prioritizes corporate goals over dealership profitability. A 2025 dealer survey highlighted Stellantis as the lowest-rated automaker for trust, with only 35% of dealers expressing confidence in its long-term strategy.



Despite these challenges, Stellantis is making efforts to rebuild trust. Under Filosa’s leadership, the company has pledged to streamline operations, enhance vehicle quality, and invest in dealer training. However, skepticism persists, as dealers await tangible results. In contrast, competitors like Toyota and Honda enjoy stronger dealer confidence due to consistent product reliability and transparent partnerships. For Stellantis to regain trust, it must address these core issues swiftly, ensuring dealers feel valued and equipped to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry.







