WINNER ALERT Or MIRAGE? Is $59K The WAY? Cybertruck Orders Push Deliveries to September. YOU Decide.

Tesla's Cybertruck, the angular electric pickup that captivated the world upon its 2019 unveiling, has faced a rocky road since deliveries began in late 2023. Initially promised at a starting price of $39,990, production models launched at significantly higher costs, dampening enthusiasm. Fast-forward to February 2026, and Tesla has introduced a new Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variant priced at $59,990—the most affordable Cybertruck yet—in an apparent effort to stimulate demand amid plummeting sales. This move comes as the broader electric vehicle (EV) market grapples with challenges, including reduced incentives and shifting consumer priorities.



Sales data paints a stark picture of the Cybertruck's struggles. In 2024, Tesla sold approximately 39,965 units, but this figure plunged 48% to just 20,237 in 2025, marking the steepest decline among U.S. EVs. Quarterly sales hovered around 5,000 units by late 2025, far below the company's production capacity of over 250,000 annually. Critics point to high pricing, quality issues (including 10 recalls since launch), and limited practicality for traditional truck buyers as key deterrents. Even competitors like the Ford F-150 Lightning, which Ford discontinued due to low demand, outsold the Cybertruck in 2025.



The $59,990 model offers compelling specs: an estimated 320-325 miles of range, 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, and 7,500-11,000 lbs towing capacity, depending on configuration. Tesla has also slashed prices on higher trims, dropping the Premium AWD by $20,000 and the Cyberbeast by $15,000. However, CEO Elon Musk has tempered expectations, stating on X that the entry-level price may only last 10 days, with future adjustments hinging on observed demand. This "demand testing" strategy underscores Tesla's urgency to gauge market interest without committing long-term.



Is the $59K Cybertruck a sales winner or loser? Currently, it's leaning toward loser. Analyst Gary Black predicts no more than 25,000 units sold in 2026, citing persistent brand challenges and a saturated premium EV segment. International expansion, such as recent deliveries in the Middle East, offers some hope, but domestic sales remain sluggish with no reported wait times on Tesla's site—indicating ample inventory.



Yet, this price cut could be a turning point. By hitting a "sweet spot" closer to original promises, Tesla might reignite hype among fence-sitters. In a competitive landscape with rivals like Rivian and Chevy's Silverado EV gaining traction, the Cybertruck's success depends on whether this affordability drives volume. For now, it's a bold gamble on a vehicle that's more novelty than necessity, but Tesla's history of pivots suggests it could still shock the market.



