What Are The Separating Factors Of the German Performance Brands?

Recently, we delved into the differences between Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz in their philosophy and approaches to building cars. The differences make for three distinctive brands and driving experiences, considering they all fall under the umbrella of being German premium to luxury automakers. The same goes for their high-performance cars and brands, with Audi's RS line via its Audi Sport department, BMW's M cars, and the Mercedes-AMG brand. Again, we can make a broad generalization, but it won't do the brands justice and we'll dig in deeper. The general philosophy and approaches to high-performance cars between Audi, BMW, and Mercedes all stem from how their performance arms came to be. Each of the brands have a long history in motorsport, but the performance arms, as we know them today, date back to BMW's M (Motorsport) division.



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