What Are You Paying For Gas And Where?

Yes, we just asked this question a few weeks ago -- and we're going to ask it again every few weeks until things in the Middle East calm down. That's because what's happening in Iran has been causing the price of oil to whiplash. It was up, it was down, it's up a bit but not over $100...so on and so forth. And news reports out of Iran seem to indicate that despite efforts by both Iran and the U.S. to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, some ships are still getting through, though they may be paying a toll.



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