What Are the Top Three Vehicles Your Friends, Family, and Neighbors Are Buying So Far in 2025?

As we roll into late March 2025, the automotive landscape is buzzing with fresh models, innovative tech, and shifting consumer tastes. From electric SUVs to rugged hybrids, this year’s vehicle lineup is packed with options vying for attention. But what’s really catching on in your circle? We want to hear from you: What are the top three vehicles your friends, family, and neighbors have been snapping up so far in 2025?



The market’s been electric lately—literally. With EVs like the Kia EV9 and Tesla’s ever-present Model Y making waves, are your loved ones plugging into the future or sticking with gas-powered classics? Maybe the redesigned Toyota Camry Hybrid, now a hybrid-only sedan, has won over the practical-minded with its sleek look and 50-plus MPG. Or perhaps Ford’s F-150 Lightning, despite production pauses, is still rumbling into driveways near you, blending truck toughness with electric efficiency. The chatter on X suggests hybrids and EVs are trending, but we’re curious about your real-world take.



Beyond the big names, niche picks could be stealing the show. Is the Subaru Forester’s 2025 redesign, with its quieter cabin and all-wheel-drive reliability, a hit among your outdoorsy neighbors? Or has the Hyundai Santa Fe’s bold boxy style and third-row seating made it the family hauler of choice? Even newcomers like the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, with its retro-electric vibe, might be turning heads in your community.



So, tell us—what’s driving your circle in 2025? Are they chasing range, ruggedness, or just a good deal? Drop your top three in the comments or on X—we’ll compile the results and see what’s truly moving the needle this year. Your input could reveal the next big trend before it hits the headlines!







