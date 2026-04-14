What Is Wrong With Audi? US Sales Tank 30% In First Quarter

Audi may have joined the high-octane world of F1 for 2026, but its road car division seems to have stalled on the grid. New data shows the brand shifted just 29,886 cars in Q1 in the US, down a hefty 30 percent, and while it’s blaming tariffs and a cooling market, the scoreboard says rivals are taking the punch better. The biggest story sits right in the middle of Audi’s lineup. The Q5 remains the brand’s hero with 10,100 sales, but even that’s down 26 percent. The now retired Q3 dropped 20 percent, while the Q7 slid 30 percent and the Q8 fell 25 percent. SUVs are supposed to be the backbone of a modern automaker’s lineup, but Audi’s utilities aren’t pulling their weight.



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